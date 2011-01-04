Former County Supervisor Harrell Fletcher Dies
Longtime Santa Maria resident was 91
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | January 4, 2011 | 4:35 p.m.
Harrell Fletcher
Harrell Fletcher, a longtime Santa Maria resident and former Santa Barbara County supervisor, has died.
City of Santa Maria spokesman Mark van de Kamp said in a news release Tuesday afternoon that Fletcher died Monday evening at age 91.
Check back with Noozhawk for a complete report.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.