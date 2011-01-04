County Fire Battalion Chief Gerry Kuras to Retire

He served the Santa Barbara County department for more than 35 years

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced Tuesday the retirement of Battalion Chief Gerry Kuras after 36 years of dedicated service.

Kuras began his fire service career in 1974 at age 20 with the California Department of Forestry as a wildland firefighter in San Bernardino County. In 1975, Kuras was hired by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

His first assignment was in New Cuyama at Fire Station 41. During his career, Kuras promoted to the ranks of engineer/inspector, captain and ultimately to battalion chief in 2007. As battalion chief, he commanded the North Battalion that consists of nine fire stations with more than 40 personnel.

Kuras also served on the department’s Hazardous Materials Team and Safety Committee, and was a member California Fire Scope Task Force.

In addition to serving the citizens of Santa Barbara County, Kuras also responded statewide as a strike team leader to numerous incidents that included major wildland fires, earthquakes and floods throughout California.

In retirement, Kuras looks forward to traveling and pursuing his other interests.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.