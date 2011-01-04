Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Hold Membership Meeting

Jan. 25 gathering at UCSB will include board changes, awards, and plans for 2011

The Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management will present the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Membership Meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the Mosher Alumni House at UCSB.

Join the chamber as it celebrates 2010 board chairman Steve Greig, who completes his term, and induct Steve Fedde as the 2011 board chairman. The chamber also will thank retiring board members and welcome the new ones. The program will begin at 5:45 p.m.

The ambassadors will be recognized, and the Ambassador of the Year Award will be presented. The Chairman’s Award also will be given.

Don’t miss this fun opportunity to mingle with business and community leaders and celebrate the chamber’s accomplishments and endorse the chamber’s plans and priorities for 2011.

Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. The cost is $35 for members, or $45 for nonmembers and at the door. President’s Circle members receive two complimentary tickets.

Click here to register.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .