Driver Trapped, Hurt in Head-On Crash in Goleta

A 64-year-old Santa Barbara man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon after his SUV collided head-on with another vehicle on Shoreline Drive in Goleta.

According to a California Highway Patrol collision report, Bryan Nellis was driving westbound on Shoreline, just east of Patterson Avenue, when he allegedly crossed the double yellow lines and veered into incoming traffic as he negotiated a turn in the road.

The other driver, 50-year-old Juan Lopez of Goleta, was in that lane and was unable to avoid Nellis’ vehicle, according to CHP. The vehicles collided, pushing Lopez’s backward and Nellis’ vehicle into a ditch.

CHP stated in the report that alcohol was believed to be a factor in the collision, and Nellis was later arrested.

CHP, Santa Barbara County Fire and American Medical Response personnel responded to the scene. It took crews 50 minutes to extricate Nellis from the vehicle, and both directions of traffic were closed.

Nellis was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment. Lopez was not injured in the collision.

