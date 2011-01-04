Health Warnings Issued for Several Local Beaches

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the City of Santa Barbara issued health-status warnings Tuesday for several beaches after weekly testing indicated that bacteria levels in the water exceeded one or more health standards.
The affected beaches are Arroyo Burro Beach, Butterfly Beach, Carpinteria State Beach, East Beach at Mission Creek, East Beach at Sycamore Creek, Haskell’s Beach, Leadbetter Beach, Refugio State Beach, Rincon Beach at Rincon Point and Sands Beach at Coal Oil Point.
Contact with the ocean water may increase risk of illness.
Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the city have taken on the task of weekly bacteria testing at local beaches during the winter months with funding from Santa Barbara County.
— Penny Owens represents Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.