Highway 101 Lane Closures Planned in Goleta

Caltrans has announced intermittent lane closures in both directions of Highway 101 from Glen Annie/Storke Road to Patterson Avenue in Goleta from 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday for repair work.
The California Highway Patrol will be present to ensure a safe environment for motorists and highway workers.
Motorists should reduce their driving speeds during inclement weather and when Caltrans workers, law enforcement or tow truck drivers are working on the highway.
