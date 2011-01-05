Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:37 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

Jano Graphics Produces Tasteful 2011 Promotional Calendar

'Colors of Life: Food & Photography' includes 24 pages featuring local farmers markets

By Larry Embley | January 5, 2011 | 12:25 p.m.

Printing company Jano Graphics of Ventura has teamed up with students from the art and design department at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo to produce a free calendar depicting scenes and produce from farmers markets in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Titled “Colors of Life: Food & Photography,” the 2011 calendar consists of 24 full-color pages containing the dates and times of featured markets, along with monthly guides to which fruits and vegetables are in season.

More than 3,000 calendars were printed for distribution at area businesses and featured markets, said Larry Embley, director of sales and marketing for Jano Graphics.

For more information, call Jano Graphics at 805.644.9212 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Larry Embley is the director of sales and marketing for Jano Graphics.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 