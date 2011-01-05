Jano Graphics Produces Tasteful 2011 Promotional Calendar

Printing company Jano Graphics of Ventura has teamed up with students from the art and design department at California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo to produce a free calendar depicting scenes and produce from farmers markets in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Titled “Colors of Life: Food & Photography,” the 2011 calendar consists of 24 full-color pages containing the dates and times of featured markets, along with monthly guides to which fruits and vegetables are in season.

More than 3,000 calendars were printed for distribution at area businesses and featured markets, said Larry Embley, director of sales and marketing for Jano Graphics.

For more information, call Jano Graphics at 805.644.9212 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Larry Embley is the director of sales and marketing for Jano Graphics.