Members Needed for City’s New Neighborhood Advisory Council

Applications are being accepted for the 13 members who will make up the newly created Neighborhood Advisory Council for the City of Santa Barbara.

The council will support the resident focus on neighborhood issues, including resident advocacy, youth voice, community outreach and resident participation, and will serve as a vehicle for resolution of neighborhood issues. It will provide a vehicle for community input and assist in the mobilization of area resources to help meet neighborhood-related interests and needs of the community.

The NAC will report to the Santa Barbara City Council and will advise the Neighborhood & Outreach Services section of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.

The NOS provides programs and outreach services to strengthen families, improve outcomes for children and youths, enhance neighborhoods and create stronger communities. The NOS focuses on building community networks and collaborations to increase delivery of necessary services to the target neighborhoods of Eastside, Lower Eastside, Laguna, West Downtown, Westside and Lower Westside.

Neighborhood Advisory Council applicants must be city residents — eight members from the Westside, Lower Westside, West Downtown, Eastside, Lower Eastside and Laguna neighborhoods and five members at large. Of the 13 members, the City Council may appoint up to three youths age 16 or older. The length of term is four years. The NAC will meet monthly.

For complete details and an application form, due no later than Jan. 21, click here or call the City Clerk’s office at 805.564.5309.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.