Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:50 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Members Needed for City’s New Neighborhood Advisory Council

Applications are due Jan. 21 for 13 open positions

By Kathleen Sullivan | January 4, 2011 | 7:13 p.m.

Applications are being accepted for the 13 members who will make up the newly created Neighborhood Advisory Council for the City of Santa Barbara.

The council will support the resident focus on neighborhood issues, including resident advocacy, youth voice, community outreach and resident participation, and will serve as a vehicle for resolution of neighborhood issues. It will provide a vehicle for community input and assist in the mobilization of area resources to help meet neighborhood-related interests and needs of the community.

The NAC will report to the Santa Barbara City Council and will advise the Neighborhood & Outreach Services section of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.

The NOS provides programs and outreach services to strengthen families, improve outcomes for children and youths, enhance neighborhoods and create stronger communities. The NOS focuses on building community networks and collaborations to increase delivery of necessary services to the target neighborhoods of Eastside, Lower Eastside, Laguna, West Downtown, Westside and Lower Westside.

Neighborhood Advisory Council applicants must be city residents — eight members from the Westside, Lower Westside, West Downtown, Eastside, Lower Eastside and Laguna neighborhoods and five members at large. Of the 13 members, the City Council may appoint up to three youths age 16 or older. The length of term is four years. The NAC will meet monthly.

For complete details and an application form, due no later than Jan. 21, click here or call the City Clerk’s office at 805.564.5309.

— Kathleen Sullivan is a marketing coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 