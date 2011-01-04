Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:55 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

NAWBO Santa Barbara Chapter Inducts New Board, Adds Members

Women's business organization celebrates year of growth and looks ahead to launching two more initiatives

By Karen Dwyer | January 4, 2011 | 2:57 p.m.

For the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter, 2010 was a year of phenomenal growth. Now 120 members strong, they celebrated their success in December at their fourth annual Holiday Party with the installation of the 2011 officers and board.

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf performed the installation.

“NAWBO-SB’s growth this year has been partly due to a conscious effort to create a culture of support, caring, networking and education for women business owners in Santa Barbara,” said Maeda Palius, partner with Palius + O’Kelley CPAs who is serving her second term as president. “We’ve offered amazing programs that educate and entertain our members. And we have even more exciting opportunities for our members and the entire business community planned for 2011.”

In addition to starting off the year with terrific programs, NAWBO-SB is launching to two other major initiatives.

“We will be introducing NAWBO-U in the first quarter, which will allow our members and others in the business community to choose additional educational opportunities for themselves and their team to increase their skills, productivity and profitability,” Palius said.

The second will be Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards recognizing businesswomen in Santa Barbara County on May 13 at special dinner and ceremony.

“We are doing this with the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship at SBCC, which will be holding a New Venture Challenge competition at the same time,” Palius said.

The student winners also will be honored at the event, and proceeds will go to support scholarships and prizes for future winners.

NAWBO-SB’s remarkable growth and success also have attracted additional sponsors. In addition to continuing sponsors Buynak Law Firm, Marmalade Café, Pacific Coast Business Times, American Riviera Bank, Palius + O’Kelley, Anthem Blue Cross, Bank of America, The Daily Sound and Noozhawk, additional sponsors for 2011 include Citrix Online, Lynda.com and Cox Media.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve had from the business community,” Palius said.

Other NAWBO-SB officers for 2010 are president-elect Diana Bull of Sterling Properties; secretary Jennifer Favell, Ph.D., coaching individuals facing challenges; and treasurer Judy Pirkowitsch of Ameriprise Financial.

NAWBO-SB membership is open to individual business owners who own an equity interest and actively participate as a sole proprietor; an active partner of a partnership or active member of a limited liability company; and independent contractor; or individual owners of the stock of a corporation and are involved in policy-making and day-to-day management of the corporation.

NAWBO-SB monthly breakfast meetings are held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at The Canary Hotel.

Upcoming 2011 Programs

» Jan. 26: “The Lynda.com Story: An Inspiration, a Gift & a Challenge” with Lynda Weinman

» Feb. 23: “More Than Just a Pretty Place: How to Make Your Web Site Work for You” with Amy Chorew

» March 23: “Persuasive Speaking: Attitudes, Techniques & Tips for Pitching Yourself, Your Products and Your Services” with Lois Phillips

For more information about NAWBO-SB, click here or contact Karen Dwyer at [email protected] or 805.965.6900.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 