NAWBO Santa Barbara Chapter Inducts New Board, Adds Members

Women's business organization celebrates year of growth and looks ahead to launching two more initiatives

For the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter, 2010 was a year of phenomenal growth. Now 120 members strong, they celebrated their success in December at their fourth annual Holiday Party with the installation of the 2011 officers and board.

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf performed the installation.

“NAWBO-SB’s growth this year has been partly due to a conscious effort to create a culture of support, caring, networking and education for women business owners in Santa Barbara,” said Maeda Palius, partner with Palius + O’Kelley CPAs who is serving her second term as president. “We’ve offered amazing programs that educate and entertain our members. And we have even more exciting opportunities for our members and the entire business community planned for 2011.”

In addition to starting off the year with terrific programs, NAWBO-SB is launching to two other major initiatives.

“We will be introducing NAWBO-U in the first quarter, which will allow our members and others in the business community to choose additional educational opportunities for themselves and their team to increase their skills, productivity and profitability,” Palius said.

The second will be Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards recognizing businesswomen in Santa Barbara County on May 13 at special dinner and ceremony.

“We are doing this with the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship at SBCC, which will be holding a New Venture Challenge competition at the same time,” Palius said.

The student winners also will be honored at the event, and proceeds will go to support scholarships and prizes for future winners.

NAWBO-SB’s remarkable growth and success also have attracted additional sponsors. In addition to continuing sponsors Buynak Law Firm, Marmalade Café, Pacific Coast Business Times, American Riviera Bank, Palius + O’Kelley, Anthem Blue Cross, Bank of America, The Daily Sound and Noozhawk, additional sponsors for 2011 include Citrix Online, Lynda.com and Cox Media.

“We are extremely grateful for the support we’ve had from the business community,” Palius said.

Other NAWBO-SB officers for 2010 are president-elect Diana Bull of Sterling Properties; secretary Jennifer Favell, Ph.D., coaching individuals facing challenges; and treasurer Judy Pirkowitsch of Ameriprise Financial.

NAWBO-SB membership is open to individual business owners who own an equity interest and actively participate as a sole proprietor; an active partner of a partnership or active member of a limited liability company; and independent contractor; or individual owners of the stock of a corporation and are involved in policy-making and day-to-day management of the corporation.

NAWBO-SB monthly breakfast meetings are held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month at The Canary Hotel.

Upcoming 2011 Programs

» Jan. 26: “The Lynda.com Story: An Inspiration, a Gift & a Challenge” with Lynda Weinman

» Feb. 23: “More Than Just a Pretty Place: How to Make Your Web Site Work for You” with Amy Chorew

» March 23: “Persuasive Speaking: Attitudes, Techniques & Tips for Pitching Yourself, Your Products and Your Services” with Lois Phillips

For more information about NAWBO-SB, click here or contact Karen Dwyer at [email protected] or 805.965.6900.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara Chapter.