Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:49 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Business

County Vintners Hail Federal Ruling on AVA Boundaries for Santa Maria Valley

The changes are seen as a boon to strengthening the overall wine industry

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | January 4, 2011 | 10:50 p.m.

The federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has amended the boundaries of the Santa Maria Valley American Viticulture Area. The new boundaries will take effect Jan. 28.

AVAs are federally recognized regions where grapes are grown.

Nicholas Miller, spokesman for Thornhill Companies, parent company of Miller-family owned Bien Nacido Vineyards and Solomon Hills Vineyards, said the ruling will help vineyards in the Santa Maria Valley AVA better market themselves.

He said AVAs are groupings of similar growing conditions based on temperature and rainfall, among other terrain characteristics. Santa Barbara County has four AVAs: the Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Rita Hills, Happy Canyon and the Santa Maria Valley.

“(The ruling) helps consumers understand the Santa Maria Valley AVA better,” Miller said. “Vineyards orphaned in no man’s land are being given a home. It was quite an accomplishment to see whole wine community bring this together.”

One of the vineyards that has been totally incorporated into the Santa Maria Valley AVA is the Miller family’s Solomon Hills.

“Boundaries existed for no good reason other than roads,” Miller said. “The expansion redrew barriers to make sense geographically.”

The ruling faced no objections from the community during the comment period of the AVA incorporation process.

“Everyone was on board,” Miller said. “The proposed expansion faced no objections throughout the comment period.”

Miller said he sees the ruling as a way to strengthen Santa Barbara County’s wine industry.

“Every time we strengthen an AVA within Santa Barbara County, it strengthens the overall wine industry in the county,” he said. “It’s a success for each smaller area works together for a greater good within Santa Barbara County.”

Although Santa Barbara County has been hit by the economic recession, Miller said he thinks it is well-positioned.

“An area like Napa is built on high-end wines with prices starting at more than $100 per bottle,” he said. “Santa Barbara County is good at adapting to the economic climate. Wines that sell for less than $20 per bottle are doing quite well.”

Vineyards that will become part of the Santa Maria Valley AVA include Addamo Estate Vineyards, Solomon Hills, Casa Torres Winery & Vineyard, Le Bon Climat Vineyards, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards, Foxen, Rancho Real and Murphy Vineyards.

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 