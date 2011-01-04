Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:45 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Sheriff’s Department Identifies Teen Struck, Killed By Train in Goleta

16-year-old Humberto Moreno had been wearing an MP3 player and headphones, but it's unclear whether they contributed to the fatality

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 4, 2011 | 11:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the teenager who died after he was hit by an oncoming passenger train near the Fairview Avenue Overpass in Goleta as 16-year-old Humberto Moreno, a local high school student.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the body in brush adjacent to the tracks, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said the victim resides in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara just outside the Goleta city limits. He had been wearing an MP3 player and headphones, but it wasn’t determined whether they contributed to the fatality, which is being classified as an accident.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke to the conductor of the train, which came to a stop one-third of a mile west of the impact. The conductor reported that three or four males were standing on the tracks as she approached, making lewd gestures and preparing to throw rocks at the approaching train. While the other subjects leaped off the tracks, one stayed and was struck by the moving train.

Investigators are attempting to locate those people who were seen on the tracks. Sugars said their witness observations could assist in determining how the accident occurred.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

