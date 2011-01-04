Tom Donohue: Fresh Start for America in the New Year

Trade, infrastructure and education should top the agenda on Capitol Hill for 2011

In recent weeks, President Barack Obama and his team have worked hard to demonstrate a new openness to working with the business community. This includes reaching an agreement with South Korea that clears the way for moving a free-trade agreement forward and a compromise on taxes that resulted in the extension of current rates for two years.

While policy differences on some key issues will undoubtedly continue, here are some issues on which the U.S. Chamber of Commerce anticipates working with the administration in 2011.

» Trade. One item that should be at the top of the president’s 2011 to-do list is putting America back into the discussion when it comes to trade.

The pending trade agreements with South Korea, Colombia and Panama are a logical place to start. If Congress fails to pass these agreements, we run the risk of losing more than 380,000 U.S. jobs as our overseas competitors make inroads in these critical markets.

Mr. President, if you move the ball forward on trade, the U.S. Chamber will help you gather the votes on Capitol Hill.

» Infrastructure. The administration and the business community alike know that infrastructure — America’s economic platform — has fallen into a state of disrepair.

Americans spend too much time sitting in traffic or waiting on the tarmac, businesses have trouble maintaining efficient supply chains, and too many lives are lost in preventable accidents. This must change immediately. Passing a highway and transit bill with sufficient funding is an imperative. So, too, is removing the legal and regulatory roadblocks that stand in the way of private investments in infrastructure.

» Education. To stay competitive in the 21st century economy, America must take advantage of its most important natural resource — its people.

President Obama understands this and has been a leader on education reform. The Race to the Top education initiative has incentivized states to make long-needed reforms, and efforts to strengthen STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education will help prepare students for the workforce.

The chamber looks forward to working with the administration on furthering a reform agenda that puts student success above all else.

President Obama’s welcome efforts on some business priorities are encouraging. But this renewed emphasis on jobs and the economy must be pursued vigorously and consistently. We won’t agree with the administration on every issue — not by a long shot — but it will never be personal with us.

We stand ready to work with the president and the new Congress to strengthen business, the economy and the American Dream. The sooner we start, the better.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.