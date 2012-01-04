Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Capps to Participate in ‘Congress on Your Corner Day’ at Santa Barbara Albertsons

Saturday's local event to mark the first anniversary of the shootings in Tucson, Ariz.

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | January 4, 2012 | 5:48 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will hold office hours from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Albertsons at 3943 State St. in Santa Barbara to hear directly from her constituents and commemorate the first anniversary of the tragic shootings in Tucson, Ariz., that claimed the lives of six people and wounded 13 others, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona.

Capps has co-sponsored a resolution in the House of Representatives to officially designate the first Saturday in January as National Congress on Your Corner Day to honor the victims of the Tucson shootings and reaffirm the nation’s commitment to representative democracy and democratic ideals.

“As we remember the victims of the senseless tragedy in Tucson this January, it is important to demonstrate that we will not allow an act of violence to prevent us all from exercising our rights in a democratic system,” Capps said. “I am looking forward to being a part of National Congress on Your Corner Day and hearing directly from my constituents about their concerns.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

