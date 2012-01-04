Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:31 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Historic Casa del Herrero in Montecito Seeks Volunteer Tour Guides

Docents will be trained to lead 90-minute walking tours, with classes beginning Jan. 19

By Susannah Gordon for the Casa del Herrero Foundation | January 4, 2012 | 9:33 p.m.

A volunteer docent and guest view a statue of Saint Barbara, at Casa del Herrero.
A volunteer docent and guest view a statue of Saint Barbara, at Casa del Herrero. (Casa de Herrero photo)

Volunteers with an interest in antiques and history are wanted to lead walking tours of Casa del Herrero (House of the Blacksmith), a National Historic Landmark in Montecito.

Designed by noted architect George Washington Smith and completed in 1925, it is considered one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in the country. It is filled with art, antiques and furniture collected by the original owners, and surrounded by extensive gardens.

Docents are trained to lead 90-minute walking tours including the home, gardens and owner George Fox Steedman’s meticulously ordered workshop, all preserved in circa 1930s condition.

Docent training begins Thursday, Jan. 19 and continues weekly through March 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Classes are led by local designers and historians as well as Casa volunteers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the work of a noted architect, antiques, landscape design, Spanish history and design, and the Steedman family who lived here for over 60 years,” said Susannah Gordon, the Casa’s visitor and volunteer coordinator.

For more information about the volunteer opportunity, call Gordon at 805.565.5653 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Susannah Gordon for the Casa del Herrero Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 