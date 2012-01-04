Historic Casa del Herrero in Montecito Seeks Volunteer Tour Guides

Docents will be trained to lead 90-minute walking tours, with classes beginning Jan. 19

Volunteers with an interest in antiques and history are wanted to lead walking tours of Casa del Herrero (House of the Blacksmith), a National Historic Landmark in Montecito.

Designed by noted architect George Washington Smith and completed in 1925, it is considered one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in the country. It is filled with art, antiques and furniture collected by the original owners, and surrounded by extensive gardens.

Docents are trained to lead 90-minute walking tours including the home, gardens and owner George Fox Steedman’s meticulously ordered workshop, all preserved in circa 1930s condition.

Docent training begins Thursday, Jan. 19 and continues weekly through March 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays. Classes are led by local designers and historians as well as Casa volunteers.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about the work of a noted architect, antiques, landscape design, Spanish history and design, and the Steedman family who lived here for over 60 years,” said Susannah Gordon, the Casa’s visitor and volunteer coordinator.

For more information about the volunteer opportunity, call Gordon at 805.565.5653 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Susannah Gordon for the Casa del Herrero Foundation.