Author, Conflict Resolution Expert Doug Noll to Speak in Santa Barbara

He will discuss how peace can be achieved and why it's so elusive on Jan. 24

Doug Noll, author of Elusive Peace: How Modern Diplomatic Strategies Could Better Resolve World Conflicts will speak about the dynamics of peace, how peace can be achieved and why peace is so elusive at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Santa Barbara Charter School.

Noll is a California resident and lives in the Santa Barbara area.

He has been asked on several media interviews about the cause and purpose behind Occupy Wall Street. He explains how civil unrest happens when ideology and justice collide, a common reason for civil unrest worldwide.

Noll writes for the Huffington Post, Daily Kos, TruthOut and experts.com.

Noll is an engaging, educational and informative speaker.

He is the incoming 2012 president of the California Dispute Resolution Council. He is a professional mediator, after having spent 22 years as a trial lawyer. He is on the board of Mediators Without Borders, and is a sought-after speaker. Elusive Peace has been nominated for a CPR award. Noll will be available to sign books after his talk.

The free event will take place at Santa Barbara Charter School on the Goleta Valley Junior High School campus, 6100 Stow Canyon Road in Goleta.

— Diane Dennis is a publicist representing Doug Noll.