City of Goleta Accepting Applications for Community Project Grants Program

Civic and nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for funding of up to $2,500

For the 10th year in a row, the city of Goleta is inviting community and nonprofit organizations to apply for individual grants of up to $2,500.

The annual Community Project Grants Program is an initiative designed to support outstanding civic and community organizations that benefit the Goleta community. Categories of projects eligible for grants include: Goleta community organizations; cultural activities such as music, art, dance and recreation; Goleta-oriented special events; and regional projects of benefit to Goleta.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 16.

In previous years, grants have been awarded to the Alzheimer’s Association, Domestic Violence Solutions, Dos Pueblos Little League, Friendship Center Adult Day Care Center, KidzArt and PathPoint.

Applications are now available online by clicking here or can be picked up at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B. Interested parties are also welcome to call 805.961.7523 for more information.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.