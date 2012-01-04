La Purisima Roundabout Project on Highway 246 Under Way

A project to construct a single-lane roundabout and widen the intersection on Highway 246 at La Purisima Road is under way.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lane closures will not occur during the commute hours from 6 to 8:30 a.m. and from 3:30 to 8 p.m. All traffic lanes will remain open from 6 a.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The speed limit in this area will be reduced to 45 mph to ensure the safety of highway workers and the public. This speed limit will be enforced by the California Highway Patrol. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for this $1.3 million project is Granite Construction Inc. of Santa Barbara. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2013.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through Caltrans construction zones.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.