Providence Hall to Host Open House for Prospective Students on Sunday

Families can tour the campus, meet the teachers, and learn more about course and athletic offerings

It is a new year, and this season of new beginnings is the right time to consider private school for your child next fall. Providence Hall, founded in 2007, provides a Christian faith-based liberal arts education to students in grades seven through 12.

Joyce Luy, director of admissions at Providence Hall (the recently retired dean of admissions at Westmont College), welcomes families and prospective students to tour the school’s interim campus, at 630 E. Canon Perdido St., this Sunday, Jan. 8. Registration will open at 1:30 p.m., followed by the program at 2 p.m.

In a welcome session, open house guests will hear from the head of school, David O’Neil, meet teachers, and learn about Providence Hall’s unique classical college preparatory curriculum integrating the Christian faith. The afternoon’s activities include watching teachers in action in mini-classes, touring the campus, learning about athletic and arts offerings, and asking questions of current and alumni students and parents. Information will be provided on applying for admission and on the school’s tuition assistance program.

Luy said the goal of the open house is “to provide a glimpse into this unique educational opportunity here in Santa Barbara.”

Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. Click here to register online.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.