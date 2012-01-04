Monday, June 11 , 2018, 11:28 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Shine in the Spotlight with Coaching in Public Speaking

Lisa Braithwaite's next six-week class begins Jan. 25, with a registration discount offered through Friday

By Lisa Braithwaite | January 4, 2012 | 9:50 p.m.

You might be the owner, or you might be the go-to staff person for important meetings and presentations. The pressure is high, and a lot rests on your shoulders to be a great communicator, attract new clients, and bring visibility and credibility to your company.

And you’re not bad at it. But you know you can be more effective and engaging, have more confidence and really shine as a speaker. How can you accomplish this?

Join Santa Barbara’s only public speaking group coaching program, starting Jan. 25 and running six weeks until Feb. 29. Facilitated by local public speaking coach Lisa Braithwaite, public speaking group coaching emphasizes building skills and confidence, and includes exercises, discussion, opportunities for practice and videotaping of practice presentations.

For those on a budget, group coaching is more affordable than individual coaching and — with a group size of only six people — it’s more personalized than a seminar. Space is limited, so reserve your spot ASAP! Click here to register online.

Sign up by this Friday, Jan. 6, and receive a 20 percent early bird discount.

Some of the topics covered include managing fear and anxiety, engaging your audience, structuring a presentation, creating a strong opening and closing, PowerPoint design principles, proper preparation, relaxation tools and more.

Wednesday meetings are held in Santa Barbara.

Public speaking is a critical skill for anyone seeking career advancement and is one of the best personal and professional development tools for building confidence, through speaking practice and experience.

For more information and to register, click here or call 805.699.6408.

Lisa Braithwaite, MA, is a public speaking coach and trainer.

 

