Santa Barbara District Enrollment, Transfer Periods Now Open for 2012-13 School Year

Secondary schools schedule open houses for parents of new students and transfers

The enrollment period is now open for new families to enroll for the 2012-13 school year.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District welcomes children of all ages, transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.

A student’s enrollment in an elementary, junior high or high school is based on the parent’s home address. Students entering seventh or ninth grade are encouraged to verify their junior high school or senior high school of residence.

Now is the time to visit your neighborhood school for enrollment information.

The district’s transfer application period also is under way and ends Feb. 15. Transfer applications will not be accepted after that date (no exceptions). A completed “2012-13 Intradistrict Transfer Application” form is required. The completed application must be returned, in person, to the district’s Office of Student Services, 720 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Babara by Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Click here to access the application form online.

Secondary School Open Houses

The district’s secondary schools will soon be holding open house for parents of new students and transfers.

» Goleta Valley Junior High School — 805.967.3486, Jan. 18

» La Colina Junior High School — 805.967.4506, Jan. 12

» La Cumbre Junior High School — 805.687.0761, Feb. 1

» Santa Barbara Junior High School — 805.963.7751, Jan. 25

» Open Alternative School — 805.683.3127

» Santa Barbara Charter School — 805.967.7775

» Dos Pueblos High School — 805.968.2541, Feb. 2

» San Marcos High School — 805.967.4581, Jan. 11

» Santa Barbara High School — 805.966.9101, Jan. 26

» La Cuesta Continuation High School — 805.966.0883, Feb. 7

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.