Crews Contain Fire at Multi-Unit Residence on Bath Street

Officials say combustible material was placed too close to a wall heater

Residents of a two-story, multi-residential home escaped injury Wednesday morning after fire broke out inside the structure at 1030 Bath St.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from a downstairs unit, according to fire Capt. Mike dePonce.

He said firefighters were told by residents that someone may have been inside the unit, and a search and rescue effort was initiated, but the resident was found safely outside.

Firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin. Investigators determined the fire was started by combustible material placed too close to a wall heating unit.

Damage to the building and the unit’s contents were estimated at $20,000.

Residents on the second floor were alerted to the emergency by a smoke detector and escaped unharmed.

DePonce advised residents to give heat-producing appliance at least a 36-inch clearance.

