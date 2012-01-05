Santa Barbara Men Accused of Sex Crimes with Teen Girl

Dr. Andrew C. Bourne and Joseph T. Walker, who live part time in Mammoth Lakes, allegedly exchanged at least 1,000 emails with the victim

[Noozhawk’s note: The initial report of rape allegations was later updated with the actual charges, which do not include a rape charge. The Noozhawk article below has been updated as well.]

Two men with residences in Santa Barbara and Mammoth Lakes have been arrested on charges of sexual contact with a then-14-year-old girl from the Santa Barbara area, KEYT reported Wednesday.

Santa Barbara police investigators arrested Dr. Andrew C. Bourne, 46, a Mammoth Lakes Unified School District trustee, surgeon and former chief of staff at Mammoth Hospital, and Joseph T. Walker, 48, described as an international businessman. The two men were taken into custody in Mammoth Lakes without incident.

Walker was arrested on six counts of illegal communication with a minor to facilitate sexual activity and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. Bourne was arrested on eight counts of illegal communication with a minor to facilitate sexual activity.

KEYT initially reported that the men were arrested for raping the girl but later updated its story with a source close to the investigation saying the men “have not been arrested for rape, but they have been arrested and face multiple criminal charges.”

Both Bourne and Walker were booked at the Mono County Jail with bail set at $1 million each. Bourne and Walker waived extradition and were to be transported to Santa Barbara for booking into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

“It’s too new for me to say anything,” said Greg Newbry, a clerk for the Mammoth Unified School District Board of Education, on which Bourne serves as a member.

Newbry declined to further comment on Bourne’s arrest, and board member Jack Farrell said the board agreed to direct all questions about the matter to the district’s superintendent.

Santa Barbara police issued a news release Thursday and said the investigation began in September 2011, when suspicious emails sent to a teenage female were discovered and reported to the police.

Detectives discovered about 1,000 emails between the men and the girl, now 15, which were used to obtain the arrest and search warrants in this case.

Bourne and Walker are both reported to be married, have children, are good friends and knew the girl’s family.

— Noozhawk intern Daniel Langhorne can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.