Singer-songwriters Ruthie Foster, Paul Thorn to Make Santa Barbara Debut

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “Soul Salvation,” featuring the Santa Barbara debut of acclaimed singer-songwriters Ruthie Foster and Paul Thorn performing a combustible blend of soul, blues, rock, R&B, folk and country, at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in UCSB Campbell Hall.

Their appearance follows the highly anticipated release of Foster’s intimate new album, Let It Burn.

One black, one white. One from Texas, one from Mississippi. One woman, one man. Both raised in the church, steeped in the traditions of American music and putting their own contemporary twist on it. Most importantly, both have a whole lotta soul!

Both musicians’ recent critically praised releases have taken their careers to new heights. But their powerful live shows — Foster with full band, Thorn on solo acoustic guitar — are what have really established them as two of America’s freshest and finest performers.

A vocal powerhouse, Foster was recently nominated for multiple 2012 Blues Music Awards, including the B.B. King Entertainer award, the Koko Taylor Award (Traditional Blues Female) and DVD for Live at Antone’s, her 2011 CD/DVD filmed live in Austin, Texas. Foster’s 2009 album, The Truth According to Ruthie Foster, garnered a Grammy nomination and Foster won back-to-back Blues Music Awards in 2011 and 2010: Traditional Blues Female and Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year.

Her latest album, Let It Burn, due out Jan. 31, was recorded in New Orleans at the legendary Piety Studios with guest turns by vocalists The Blind Boys of Alabama and soul legend William Bell. It’s a dark, smoky compilation of sparsely crafted originals accompanied by haunting interpretations of unexpected covers by The Black Keys, Adele, Johnny Cash and more.

Thorn’s autobiographical 2010 album, Pimps and Preachers, was No. 1 on the Americana radio charts and was cited one of the albums of the year by both The Alternate Root online music magazine and The Americana Music Association. His singing tinged with the earthy blues, haunted old-school country and stripped-down gospel music from his Mississippi upbringing, Thorn explores the pull of polar opposites of his youthful influences — his father, the Pentecostal preacher, and his uncle, the pimp.

Weaving songs informed by the ecstasies of faith and the flesh alike, Thorn is a skillful chronicler of the tarnished glories of everyday people.

His “gruff voice has gotten him compared to Bruce Springsteen and Tom Waits,” wrote a reviewer from The Star-Ledger in Newark, N.J. “But when he sits down to write, he’s more like John Prine.”

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.