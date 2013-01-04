Suspects Arrested After Burglary, High-Speed Pursuit

Two Santa Paula men were arrested Thursday on charges of grand theft and evading arrest after an early-morning burglary in Summerland and vehicle pursuit down to Oxnard, sheriff’s Lt. Kelly Moore said.

Witnesses to a 6:30 a.m. burglary in the Calle Culebra area of Summerland described a vehicle that authorities found going southbound on Highway 101.

A Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputy stopped the suspect vehicle near Highway 150, but the driver accelerated, which started a high-speed pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, Moore said.

The California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, helped by other agencies once the car stopped in Oxnard and the two men fled on foot.

The two men were found after efforts by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, which used a helicopter, and the Oxnard police and K-9 Unit.

Justin Tyler Steele, 25, and Ryan Anthony Ramos, 22, both of Santa Paula, were arrested on suspicion of evading arrest, grand theft, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle. They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and have since posted bail, Moore said.

Authorities found a large amount of stolen property at the scene, and believe the vehicle Steele and Ramos were driving was stolen. The investigation is ongoing, and some property may have been stolen from within the city of Santa Barbara, Moore said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call sheriff’s Detective Mike Scherbarth at 805.684.5405 x423. Anyone who was the victim of a burglary early Thursday is also asked to contact authorities.

