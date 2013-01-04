Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:48 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Police Arrest Wanted Felon After Wrong-Way Pursuit

Binisio Nicolas Pereda, 26, of Lompoc, caught after fleeing into the Goleta Slough

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo 5:04 p.m. | January 4, 2013 | 8:43 p.m.

A wanted felon who has eluded law enforcement for weeks was arrested Friday after allegedly leading officers on a bizarre chase, driving his vehicle the wrong way on Highway 217, and eventually fleeing on foot to swim into the middle of the Goleta Slough Lagoon.

Binisio Nicolas Pereda
Binisio Nicolas Pereda

Binisio Nicolas Pereda, 26, of Lompoc, was arrested on charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony evading and felony resisting, and for multiple outstanding felony warrants, according to Lt. Butch Arnoldi of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Arnoldi reported that Pereda has been borrowing vehicles from friends in various cities throughout the county and fleeing when stopped by law enforcement.

“Last week, the Santa Barbara Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and Pereda backed up and almost struck a police officer,” Arnoldi said, adding that the incident was one of several over the past few weeks.

Friday’s incident that led to Pereda’s arrest began around 12:30 p.m., when he fled in his vehicle after sheriff’s deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on South Fairview Avenue, near the Santa Barbara Airport, Arnoldi said.

Pereda allegedly failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle chase, exiting onto Highway 217, driving the wrong way up the exit/off-ramp toward Highway 101.

Officers from other agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, the UCSB Police Department, the county Probation Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department and the county’s Air Support Unit and Canine Team, responded to the area Pereda had last been at Ward Drive and Hollister Avenue.

Several witnesses reported they had seen Pereda’s vehicle and directed deputies to a mobile home park on Ward Drive. Staff there told deputies that they had seen the suspect abandon his vehicle and flee on foot near the freshwater lake in the area.

A law enforcement dog tracked the suspect to the lagoon, where air support spotted him swimming. Several officers responded to the area and were able to talk the suspect into swimming to shore and surrendering.

Pereda was taken into custody without further incident and handcuffed on the shoreline. He was then transported by ambulance to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital for medical evaluation and clearance.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 