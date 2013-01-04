Woman Hit, Killed by Train Identified as Montecito Resident

58-year-old Pamela Price was hit near the Butterfly Lane pedestrian undercrossing for Highway 101

The woman struck and killed by an Amtrak train Wednesday has been identified as a Montecito resident.

Pamela Price, 58, was hit about 10:30 a.m. on the tracks near the Butterfly Lane pedestrian undercrossing for Highway 101.

The county Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident and has not yet determined the manner or cause of death, according to sheriff’s Lt. Kelly Moore.

He said it’s still unknown whether the incident was an accident or intentional.

Price was walking her dog on a leash at the time. The dog, a very old black Labrador retriever, was recovered at the scene by Santa Barbara police animal control officers and taken to the county’s animal shelter.

The northbound passenger train was stopped for more than an hour at the scene of the collision while Coroner’s Office investigators examined the area and recovered the remains.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.