UCSB Arts & Lectures to Present ‘An Evening with Lisa Ling’

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present “An Evening with Lisa Ling,” featuring the Santa Barbara debut of the renowned TV host, former CNN correspondent and author at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Books will be available for purchase at the event, and a book signing will follow the talk.

Ling uses her role as a journalist to focus on positive social change, shedding light on harsh realities and championing true heroes. While sharing riveting stories from her career, she will explain how journalism plays an important role in the world around us, and how, as times change, it can be a force for propelling the world forward in new and positive ways.

Ling is executive producer and host of Our America with Lisa Ling on OWN: the Oprah Winfrey Network, a show that challenges and entertains viewers with true stories from their own backyards. Season four will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 22, as Ling brings her unique insight and perspective to poignant and provocative stories ranging from Americans whose sexual proclivities fall outside the mainstream to the nation’s struggle with childhood obesity.

Ling will also host the new CBS reality competition series, The Job. Set to premiere Friday, Feb. 8, the elimination-style show gives candidates from around the country the chance to win positions at prestigious companies by competing in a series of challenges before a panel of executives.

As the former field correspondent for The Oprah Winfrey Show and contributor to ABC News’ Nightline and National Geographic’s Explorer series, Ling has reported from dozens of countries, covering stories about gang rape in the Congo, bride burning in India, the Lord’s Resistance Army in Uganda and the Mara Salvatrucha gang in Central America, among others.

While her reportage from the world’s danger zones has made her fearless, when Ling’s sister Laura was taken prisoner by North Korea in March 2009, Ling faced the worst nightmare of her life. She pleaded daily for her sister’s release, and on Aug. 4, 2009, her efforts came to fruition thanks to former President Bill Clinton, who traveled to the region and interceded on their behalf. Together the sisters chronicled their experience in the 2010 memoir Somewhere Inside: One Sister’s Captivity in North Korea and the Other’s Fight to Bring Her Home.

Ling got her start in journalism as a correspondent for Channel One News where, as a 21-year-old, she covered the civil war in Afghanistan as well as stories in dozens of countries around the world. She later went on to become a co-host of ABC Daytime’s hit show The View, which won its first daytime Emmy during her time at the show.

“An Evening with Lisa Ling” is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, with community partner the Orfalea Foundation and media supporters: ParentClick and the Santa Barbara Independent.

Tickets are $25 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major support of the 2012-13 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.