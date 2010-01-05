Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:02 am | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Elvis Costello to Perform Solo at the Arlington

Tickets for the April 13 concert go on sale Friday

By Meghan Henry | January 5, 2010 | 1:36 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present music legend and Grammy Award winner Elvis Costello in a solo concert at 8 p.m. April 13 at the Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Costello has followed his musical curiosity in a career spanning more than 30 years.

Perhaps best known for his performances with The Attractions, The Imposters and pianist Steve Nieve, Costello’s collaborations include an array of renowned artists and musicians including his wife, jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall, Burt Bacharach and T-Bone Burnett, among many others.

On his acclaimed new album, Secret, Profane & Sugarcane, The Wall Street Journal raves, “He is solidifying a role as a journeyman of American music and one of its most high-profile curators.”

Tickets to Costello go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $89, $78, $61 and $42 for the general public, and $25 for UCSB students (includes facility fee).

To purchase tickets or for more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or the Arlington Theatre at 805.963.4408, or click here to purchase online.

— Meghan Henry is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

