Family Care Network Race to Receive Governor’s Award

Miracle Miles for Kids earns a bronze medal for Event of the Year in the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Spotlight Awards

The Family Care Network’s annual fundraiser for Central Coast foster and high-needs children and families, Miracle Miles for Kids, was selected as the bronze medal winner of the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports Spotlight Award in the category of Event of the Year.

The award ceremony will take place during the official Training Kickoff event on Friday, with Assemblyman Sam Blakeslee presenting the prestigious award to the Family Care Network.

Central Coast residents participating in the Training Kickoff will be preparing for their participation in the seventh annual Miracle Miles for Kids 10K Walk/Run, scheduled for April 17.

The honor, awarded to only three athletic events each year that are chosen out of hundreds of nominees throughout the state of California, is sponsored by the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation and shines a spotlight on events that employ innovation, inspiration and initiative to positively impact physical activity, fitness levels and the well-being of California children and youths.

The Miracle Miles for Kids 10k Walk/Run is being honored with the award, selected as not only meeting award criteria, but exceeding it in the event’s promotion of kids helping kids. Each year, children served by the Family Care Network run or walk — at no cost — alongside children who are participating to support their success.

For the third consecutive year, Kennedy Club Fitness is teaming up with the Family Care Network to promote healthy living while supporting those served by the local nonprofit organization.

In exchange for event sponsorship benefits, Kennedy Club Fitness provides day passes to be used by children served by the Family Care Network. The passes give youths access a state-of-the-art gym year-round, helping them develop and maintain physical fitness and enhance their emotional well-being.

Miracle Miles for Kids will begin at 8:30 a.m. April 17 at Morro Rock in Morro Bay with the post-race party running from 9 a.m. to noon at the Cayucos Vet’s Hall parking lot. Last year’s event attracted more than 2,000 participants, vendors and volunteers.

The registration fee is $30 if registered by March 17, $45 March 18 to April 11 and $50 on race day and includes lunch, a goody bag and a T-shirt. Click here to register.

— Lauren Burleson is the community affairs coordinator for Family Care Network.