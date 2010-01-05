Goleta Chamber to Host Economic Recovery Webinar with Capps

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce will offer a Congressional Economic Recovery Webinar with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday.

This special event will allow the congresswoman to hear how local businesses are faring during these tough economic times.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our members to connect with the chamber, our local congressional representative and the Small Business Administration without leaving the office,” chamber president and CEO Kristen Amyx said. “Congress needs to hear from those in the trenches about the effects of the economy on business. It also gives us the opportunity to showcase one of our largest employers, Citrix Online, using their technology to host the Webinar.”

Business owners and employees are encouraged to log on to the interactive Webinar to hear Capps and Alberto Alvarado, district director of the SBA, Los Angeles District Office, give an update on economic recovery efforts. In addition, a question-and-answer session will allow participants to ask questions via the computer.

Click here to register for Friday’s event.

— Kristen Amyx is president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.