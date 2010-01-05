Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 10:55 am | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 

H1N1 Clinic Scheduled at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Monday's event is open to all county residents older than 6 months

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | January 5, 2010 | 5:58 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will provide an H1N1 flu vaccination clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, for all residents older than age 6 months.

In addition to the large community event, the department is providing vaccination clinics on a weekly basis through January as noted below:

» Santa Barbara: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Franklin Public Health Clinic, 1136 E. Montecito St.

» Carpinteria: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursdays at Veteran’s Hall, 941 Walnut Ave.

» Santa Maria: 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays at the Santa Maria Health Clinic, 2115 S. Centerpointe Pkwy.

» Lompoc: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Lompoc Health Clinic, 925 N. F St., Door B

All residents are eligible to receive a free flu vaccine. Individuals who work with children, such as teachers and day-care providers, are especially encouraged to obtain vaccinations.

Santa Barbara County has had 57 hospitalizations and seven deaths associated with H1N1. All of the deaths occurred in patients with underlying medical conditions.

The health department has been operating an H1N1 flu information phone line where nurses respond to public inquiries in both English and Spanish. From Sept. 23 through Wednesday, more than 2,300 calls had been taken.

For more information about the flu, call the H1N1 public hot line at 888.722.6358.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

