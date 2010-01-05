Library Offers Special Sale of Art, Photography and Books

The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library will host a pre-sale reception

The Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library will host a wine and cheese reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29 in the Faulkner Gallery of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The reception will kick off a special sale of art, photography and rare and valuable books to raise money for the library. The books and other items offered for sale also include signed and first editions, fiction and nonfiction books, posters, ephemera, original 1930s etchings and other art, as well as a large selection of ex-library Californiana.

Members of the Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library may attend the reception for $15, and nonmembers may join the group and attend for $35.

The sale will be open to the public with free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 30. Items for sale have been donated to the library or deselected from the collection.

For more information, click here or call Jace Turner, head of reference, at 805.564.5611.

