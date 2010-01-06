Local Chambers of Commerce Reorganize for 2010 Advocacy Efforts

Regional alliance has a new name and a renewed focus on policy priorities

Chambers of commerce in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties have announced a renewed partnership to collaborate on pro-business advocacy efforts at the state and local levels of government.

Previously known as the Regional Legislative Alliance, the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties has changed its name and identified the priority issues for which to advocate in 2010.

“Now more than ever, the business community needs to hold our lawmakers accountable on improving our business climate and creating jobs,” said Kristen Amyx, chairwoman of the Chambers Alliance and president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“The Alliance stands ready to increase our presence in Sacramento and rally local chamber members to help us advocate for pro-business legislation.”

The Chambers Alliance also announced its 2010 officers and its policy platform for the upcoming legislative session. Besides Amyx, Tom Kelley of the Camarillo chamber will serve as vice-chairman and Nancy Lindholm of the Oxnard chamber will continue as the organization’s treasurer. Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen is again serving as board secretary.

Zoe Taylor, then-president of the Ventura chamber, had served as 2009 chairwoman and had overseen many of the recent changes. Taylor stepped down from her post in November.

“We are excited about our 2010 team, which is determined to make advocacy even more of a priority,” Amyx said. “It is essential for chambers to stay on top of legislative issues, and the Alliance serves as a tremendous resource for all local chambers interested in public policy.”

Established in 2003, the Chambers Alliance has helped local chambers of commerce in both counties collaborate on a variety of issues of mutual concern, such as transportation and higher employer costs. The Alliance employs a professional executive director who helps Alliance members take positions on bills and effectively communicate with key decision makers.

“At a time where California is plagued with a severe recession, drought, budget deficit and uncompetitive business climate, it is imperative that chambers of commerce be involved in the legislative processes,” Kelley said. “The Alliance exists to enhance such efforts through partnership.”

Other Alliance members are the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Port Hueneme Chamber of Commerce and Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce.

Click here for a PDF of the Chambers Alliance 2009 legislative scorecard for local representatives.

— Brendan Huffman is executive director of the Chambers of Commerce Alliance of Ventura & Santa Barbara Counties.