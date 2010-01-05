MTD to Make Detours During Bridge Construction

Changes will take effect Monday for Lines 5 and 16

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District has announced detours on specific routes because of the Haley Street at De La Vina Bridge replacement construction project. Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, lasting until the spring of 2011.

From the Transit Center to SBCC, Lines 5 and 16 will now turn right on Cota Street to Castillo Street, then turn left on Castillo. The last stop toward SBCC will now be De La Vina at Ortega Street, before the construction zone.

From SBCC to the Transit Center, Lines 5 and 16 will turn left on Bath Street at a temporary bus stop, continue on to Cota Street, turning right on Cota Street to Chapala Street and then right on Chapala Street.

These detours will remain in place until construction is complete. For more information or assistance with trip or detour planning, click here or call 805.963.3366.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.