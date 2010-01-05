Steve Hanson Landscaping Wins Industry Awards

The local company receives first place and achievement honors from the California Landscape Contractors Association

For the second year in a row, the California Landscape Contractors Association has granted Steve Hanson Landscaping, a Santa Barbara-owned landscape company, awards in the 2009 Trophy Awards competition with a first place in large residential properties and the Achievement Award for small residential properties.

“These awards mean a lot to our company,” company owner Steve Hanson said, “because the award is from a jury of highly regarded landscape professionals who know all that goes into building a landscape of this scale.”

The CLCA sponsors the annual Trophy Awards to recognize superior workmanship of their members for outstanding landscapes of California. The CLCA jury tours the state to judge selected properties firsthand.

Steve Hanson Landscaping was the only company from Santa Barbara to win this year’s statewide competition.

Santa Barbara’s natural beauty and large properties provide a unique opportunity to create extraordinary gardens.

“Santa Barbara has historically been the home of world-renowned estate gardens,” Hanson said. “We are honored to be part of that tradition. An award of this stature is something that our whole community can be proud of.”

Steve Hanson Landscaping has been installing landscapes for 12 years. The company’s landscapes have been featured in trade publications and numerous garden tours.

— Kc Kemp represents Steve Hanson Landscaping.