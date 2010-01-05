United Way Recognizes Efforts of Holiday Haulers
The business owners are named Outstanding Volunteers for donating time, trucks and manpower to help the Foodbank
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | January 5, 2010 | 4:41 p.m.
The Foodbank Holiday Haulers, organized by Lisa Cullen of Montecito Landscape, have been recognized as Outstanding Volunteers by the United Way of Santa Barbara County.
The Holiday Haulers are business owners who donated their time, trucks and manpower during the holiday season to transport donated food to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
According to United Way, Foodbank community relations manager Diane Hadighi estimated that the Holiday Haulers brought in more than 10,000 pounds of food.
— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.