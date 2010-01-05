Wolf Appointed Chairwoman of Board of Supervisors

Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf was unanimously appointed Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors to the position of chairwoman for 2010. Fourth District Supervisor Joni Gray was unanimously appointed vice chairwoman.

Wolf replaces outgoing board chairman and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Centeno.

The official “passing of the gavel” ceremony occurred Tuesday, during the board’s first regularly scheduled meeting of the new year.

Wolf was elected to represent the Second District in November 2006, and 2010 marks the beginning of the fourth year of her first, four-year term as a supervisor.

“I am deeply humbled to be elected chair of the board this year,” Wolf said. “I’m looking forward to a productive 2010, and while I am optimistic that we will see some slight economic recovery this year, we will certainly continue to face significant fiscal challenges, and we must acknowledge that many in our community are hurting and are relying on the government safety net.”

She said that “not only must we maintain this important safety net for our citizens, these times also challenge us to find creative and innovative solutions to continue to support our incredible work force, and to follow through on some important countywide projects and programs.”

She added that “as we start this new year, I will remain dedicated to working with my fellow supervisors to ensure not only our public health and safety and the safety net for our most vulnerable residents, but I will continue to prioritize the needs of our work force, our environment, good community planning and to finding creative solutions to all of our challenges.”

Centeno praised his board colleagues and county staff for their dedication and hard work during 2009. He said he was looking forward to having Wolf serve as board chairwoman in 2010 and pledged his ongoing support and commitment to serving the public.

— William Boyer is communications director for Santa Barbara County.