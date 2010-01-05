Work Begins on Santa Maria River Levee Project

Brush clearing is under way in the channel, with Phase 1 repair work to begin in April

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District contractor Rodney Williams Construction of Lompoc began mobilizing equipment on Monday for the start of work on the stimulus-funded levee improvement project along the Santa Maria River in Santa Barbara County.

“Through the team’s hard work over the holidays, we’re ready to begin brush clearing in reaches one and two,” corps project manager Tawny Tran said. “The time line is critical, and we’re anxious to get to work.”

The contractor will clear about 3.2 miles of the levee channel within 120 feet of the project’s footprint from the toe of the levee in preparation for Phase 1 repair work expected to begin in April. Clearing work includes the removal and disposal of brush, shrubs and rubbish. The activity will be monitored by qualified biologists.

Phase 1 repairs call for the strengthening of the existing south levee with an 8-foot thick soil-cement mixture. This work was awarded to HUBZone small-business Rodney Williams Construction for about $10 million on Oct. 8, 2009.

Phase 2, targeted for contract award in February, will include repairs to an additional 3.13 miles of the levee.

Overall, the $40 million Santa Maria Levee Improvement Project will strengthen nearly seven miles of levee from Blosser Street to the Bradley Canyon Levee east of the city’s landfill. Repairs are expected to be completed by 2011.

Stimulus contracts, funded by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act signed by President Barack Obama on Feb. 17, 2009, are intended to help in the recovery of the U.S. economy.

The act, referred to as the “stimulus package,” appropriated nearly $184 million for project construction, operations and maintenance activities, and completion of studies for corps projects in Southern California, Arizona and portions of Nevada.

— Jay Field is the public affairs chief for the Los Angeles District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.