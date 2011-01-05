Bob Wilcher: Take Responsibility for Your Life

Do you know anyone who always places blame on someone else or something else? No matter what the situation seems to be, they are the victims.

Maybe it’s their weight or job or relationship. Maybe it’s their financial status or kids or energy level.

How often does someone like that ever change their life around? Do you know anyone?

The victim role is an easy trap to fall into, and we all have glimpses of it come out from time to time.

However, if you look at successful people, you’ll notice that their attitude is the reason they are successful. More often than not, they take responsibility for the situation they are in and change it if it needs to be changed.

If our situations always depend on someone else or something else to change, then we are all doomed. So this year I’d like to see you all take responsibility for your own lives.

If you are overweight, then do something about it. It’s not your job or your spouse or anyone else’s fault. Just decide that you’re going to do something about it and make it happen.

No matter what your situation is, just open your eyes to the possibility that you put yourself there. Own it and watch what happens. This is a major step to achieving your dreams.

