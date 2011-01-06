Caltrans Goes Public with Documents for Proposed Barrier on Cold Spring Canyon Bridge

Open house is held in Santa Barbara to give the community an opportunity to comment on the project

More than five years after the first meetings on the subject, Caltrans hosted an open house Wednesday night at San Marcos High School about its Cold Spring Canyon Bridge suicide barrier project that brought together people from all sides of the conversation.

With a design chosen and funding set up, the Highway 154 project was legally challenged by a citizens group. Friends of the Bridge, led by professor, lawyer and advocate Marc McGinnes, opposes the design for environmental, aesthetic and historical reasons and filed a lawsuit in the hopes of examining less obtrusive alternatives.

“It’s only going to be installed once, we want it to be done right,” Friends of the Bridge attorney Marc Chytilo said.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Tom Anderle ruled that Caltrans had to republish portions of the project’s environmental documents before continuing, which led to Wednesday’s meeting and the new public comment period, which ends Jan. 24. From there, Caltrans needs to get the documents recertified and go back before Anderle to see if its efforts have complied with his ruling.

The county Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and the Glendon Association all publicly support the project.

Construction had started on a 9-foot-7-inch grid/mesh barrier alternative spanning the length of the bridge, but the draft environmental impact reports had alternatives of a vertical rod barrier and a no-build alternative. Horizontal options such as safety nets, which hang underneath and to the sides of a bridge, are preferred by the Friends of the Bridge group, but were eliminated from consideration by Caltrans. Displays at Wednesday’s meeting stated that the net alternatives could make for dangerous rescues for local law enforcement.

Sheriff’s Cmdr. Dominic Palera said many people aren’t happy to be rescued, and some have to be wrestled down on the bridge and handcuffed. He said he has been involved in advocating for the project — for the prevention of suicides and the safety of his colleagues — since the beginning and said a barrier could deter people.

“Most problems are temporary problems, and they’re looking at a permanent solution, so we want them to at least think about it,” he said.

Friends of the Bridge and local residents have suggested safety net alternatives, like one the Golden Gate Bridge has in place, or call box systems to help deter suicides while keeping the historical integrity and views from the bridge. Some people said a net alternative would be as effective as a vertical fencelike barrier, even though Caltrans seems to have eliminated that possibility from consideration, and many people at Wednesday’s meeting included those designs in their comments in the hopes that option will be given a second chance.

Former Probation Department employee Mark Brickley said he has known colleagues to stop someone from jumping and knew people on probation who took their own lives at the bridge, which makes him “unwaveringly in support of the project,” adding that “saving just one life would make it a success.”

Steve Feinberg, who lives near Lake Cachuma and commutes daily to Santa Barbara, said he supports the barrier. He said several of his friends have seen and tried to prevent suicides on the bridge.

“I had a friend who, about a year ago, literally saw someone walking down the side of the road, parked and ran over but missed the person by 50 feet,” he said.

Administrative and construction costs pushed the price tag to more than $3 million as of June.

“Certainly this extended environmental process will add cost to the project, but we’re committed to preventing suicides on the bridge,” Caltrans spokesman Colin Jones said.

Click here to view the draft supplemental environmental impact report. Public comments can be submitted until Jan. 24 to Caltrans, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, Attn. Matt Fowler, senior environmental planner, or by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.