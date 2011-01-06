Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 11:10 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Laugh It Up with Dos Pueblos, Alum Josh Duvendeck at Comedy Fundraiser

Back by popular demand, the rising star and his Trust Fall comedy troupe will perform at Jan. 22 benefit event

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | January 6, 2011 | 12:40 a.m.

After a performance last year garnered plenty of belly laughs from a local audience, comedian Josh Duvendeck and group Trust Fall are returning to Dos Pueblos High this month to help raise money for the school.

Last year’s event was such a success that the group was invited back and will be performing at the Dos Pueblos Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 for Comedy Night.

Duvendeck, who graduated from Dos Pueblos in 2004, was featured in a handful of episodes of NBC’s comedy series Parks and Recreation, alongside comedy superstar Amy Poehler. He’s a USC graduate, and he connected with the other comedians that make up Trust Fall while performing in the school’s improv group, Commedus Interruptus.

While Duvendeck has been working the stand-up circuit in Los Angeles, he and Trust Fall have been performing as a group for more than a year at comedy staples such as Improv Olympic, The Groundlings, Upright Citizens Brigade and Second City.

Noozhawk caught up with Duvendeck this week, who said he’s hoping they’ll be able to sell out the whole auditorium this year.  “Performing stand-up in front of such a large crowd is a real rush and a absolute treat,” he said.  “I love to make people laugh, so as you can imagine, [last year’s event] was one of my career highlights thus far.”

In addition to Trust Fall, the Dos Pueblos Improv Troupe also will perform at the fundraiser. The group boasts its own impressive record and is coached by comedy legend Bill Steinkellner, a four-time Emmy Award winner who has taught improv for more than 30 years, including eight years with DP students. Duvendeck worked with the group in high school and credits the group for his start in comedy.

“Once a week I had the best improv training out there, for free,” Duvendeck told Noozhawk before last year’s performance. “I would laugh harder than I’ve ever laughed.”

Rob Schiff will serve as the emcee for the fundraiser, and other special guests will appear throughout the evening.

Louise Blair, vice president of programs with the Dos Pueblos High School PTSA, is spearheading the effort, and said last year’s event was successful and the audience had a great time. She said that while the laughs are always enjoyable, the funding the event brings in is more needed than ever.

“This year’s education budget took an unprecedented hit, resulting in severe budget cuts never seen before,” Blair said, adding that the group is working hard to fill the gaps the cuts have left, and has made significant contributions to technology, health and safety and instructional materials and equipment.

Duvendeck said that Dos Pueblos has given him so much that it’s nice to give back.  “Every time I visit the school, it seems like they’re advancing further and further into academic excellence,” he said.  “To be able to raise money for such an amazingly creative and academic environment makes me feel like I’m a part of something really important, even though comedy is so silly.”

This year, a silent auction will be held before the show, and the public will be allowed to bid on items such as a privately hosted cruise along the Santa Barbara coastline on a 49-foot yacht, gift baskets, a professional skateboard, tickets and more. Click here to view some of the items and to begin bidding.

The proceeds will benefit the DPNews program, which will help students improve their journalistic coverage of campus events and news, Blair said. The proceeds also will help support students traveling to the Student Television Network Conference in Orlando this March.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, and are on sale through the school’s Web site and business office, as well as at the door.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

