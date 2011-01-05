Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce to Meet Jan. 11 for B2B

Networking event moves to the second Tuesday of the month; RSVP by noon Friday

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s January Business 2 Business Breakfast will be on the second Tuesday this month — from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Jan. 11 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

For those who RSVP by noon Friday, the cost is $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. The cost will be $30 for members and nonmembers who register after noon Friday or at the door. Click here to register.

The cost is $20 for members

Network over a hot breakfast with local businesses and guests. Learn about each other’s businesses, and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A hot fiesta breakfast from Marmalade Cafe and piping hot coffee from Zizzo’s will be served promptly at 7 a.m.

For more information, call 805.967.2500 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .