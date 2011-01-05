Repair Work to Affect Southbound Highway 101 Near El Capitan Park Bridge

Drivers should prepare for intermittent lane closures on Thursday

Caltrans maintenance crews will be replacing asphalt concrete on both lanes of southbound Highway 101 in Northern Santa Barbara County on Thursday.

Intermittent lane closures are planned from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along southbound Highway 101 at the El Capitan Park Bridge in Santa Barbara. At times, motorists will be detoured off the highway and back on at the El Capitan ramps.

The California Highway Patrol will be present to ensure a safe environment for motorists and workers.

Motorists should reduce their driving speeds when Caltrans workers, law enforcement or tow truck drivers are working on the highway.

Click here for traffic updates on state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Susana Cruz is a Caltrans public information officer.