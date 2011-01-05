Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:33 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Fitness Pro Doug Holt Named Master Trainer

He has earned more than 18 degrees and certifications in the fitness field

By Conditioning Specialists | January 5, 2011 | 3:27 p.m.

Doug Holt
Doug Holt

The International Sports Sciences Association, based in Carpinteria, has recognized Doug Holt, owner of Conditioning Specialists in Santa Barbara, as a Master Trainer — a recognition given to fewer than five people in the world.

Holt has been a fitness professional in Santa Barbara for more than a decade and has completed all of the necessary requirements to receive the designation of Master Trainer.

The curriculum includes advanced certifications in six areas. Holt has more than 18 degrees and certifications in the fitness field.

“I am honored to be recognized by such a great organization,” Holt said. “My passion is helping others, and I believe that continually educating oneself is a key component to providing the best for my clients.”

Holt has worked with several organizations since graduating from UCSB. He’s received the following advanced certifications from the International Sports Sciences Association: Master of Fitness Sciences, Specialist in Sports Nutrition, Specialist in Exercise Therapy, Specialist in Senior Fitness, Youth Fitness Trainer and the coveted Master of Sports Sciences.

“Our profession isn’t regulated and yet we deal with the most complicated machine possible — the human body,” Holt said. “To truly understand the human body, we must continually study and grow as a professional. I would expect the same as my physician, so I want to deliver the same to those I work with.”

Conditioning Specialists is located at 529 E. Gutierrez St., Suite C.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 