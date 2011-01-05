Santa Barbara Fitness Pro Doug Holt Named Master Trainer

He has earned more than 18 degrees and certifications in the fitness field

The International Sports Sciences Association, based in Carpinteria, has recognized Doug Holt, owner of Conditioning Specialists in Santa Barbara, as a Master Trainer — a recognition given to fewer than five people in the world.

Holt has been a fitness professional in Santa Barbara for more than a decade and has completed all of the necessary requirements to receive the designation of Master Trainer.

The curriculum includes advanced certifications in six areas. Holt has more than 18 degrees and certifications in the fitness field.

“I am honored to be recognized by such a great organization,” Holt said. “My passion is helping others, and I believe that continually educating oneself is a key component to providing the best for my clients.”

Holt has worked with several organizations since graduating from UCSB. He’s received the following advanced certifications from the International Sports Sciences Association: Master of Fitness Sciences, Specialist in Sports Nutrition, Specialist in Exercise Therapy, Specialist in Senior Fitness, Youth Fitness Trainer and the coveted Master of Sports Sciences.

“Our profession isn’t regulated and yet we deal with the most complicated machine possible — the human body,” Holt said. “To truly understand the human body, we must continually study and grow as a professional. I would expect the same as my physician, so I want to deliver the same to those I work with.”

Conditioning Specialists is located at 529 E. Gutierrez St., Suite C.