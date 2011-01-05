Search Is On for Santa Barbara’s Next Poet Laureate

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the City Arts Advisory Committee announced this week that nominations are being sought for Santa Barbara’s next poet laureate.

The selection of the poet laureate is timed to coincide with the recognition of April as National Poetry Month.

The position of poet laureate was established in 2005 as an honorary position by the City Arts Advisory Committee with Santa Barbara City Council approval. Since that time, the greater Santa Barbara community has greatly benefited from the efforts of its poet laureates, Barry Spacks, Perie Longo and David Starkey.

Each through their service have increased awareness of the literary arts and energized community engagement and creativity. The individual selected for 2011 will serve a two-year term, commencing in April when Starkey’s term ends.

Who May Be Nominated?

Eligible nominees must meet the following requirements:

» Be a resident of or work in Santa Barbara and its environs (defined as being within the First, Second or Third District of the county), with at least five concurrent years of residency or employment.

» Be available to travel throughout the greater Santa Barbara community.

» Be a recognized poet who meets the review criteria listed below.

Review Criteria

» A proven history of substantial publication of individual poems and/or books, including at least one work that is not self-published or by a vanity press.

» An established history of activity in the Santa Barbara literary community, e.g., readings, publications, public presentations and/or teaching.

» Critical acclaim as demonstrated by special honors, awards or other recognition.

Who May Nominate

Santa Barbara poet laureate nominations may come from any organization or individual. Self-nominations will not be accepted.

The nomination deadline is Feb. 22.

Click here or call 805.568.3990 for more information and nomination guidelines.

— Ginny Brush is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.