Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:32 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Search Is On for Santa Barbara’s Next Poet Laureate

Nomination deadline is Feb. 22

By Ginny Brush | January 5, 2011 | 3:39 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission and the City Arts Advisory Committee announced this week that nominations are being sought for Santa Barbara’s next poet laureate.

The selection of the poet laureate is timed to coincide with the recognition of April as National Poetry Month.

The position of poet laureate was established in 2005 as an honorary position by the City Arts Advisory Committee with Santa Barbara City Council approval. Since that time, the greater Santa Barbara community has greatly benefited from the efforts of its poet laureates, Barry Spacks, Perie Longo and David Starkey.

Each through their service have increased awareness of the literary arts and energized community engagement and creativity. The individual selected for 2011 will serve a two-year term, commencing in April when Starkey’s term ends.

Who May Be Nominated?

Eligible nominees must meet the following requirements:

» Be a resident of or work in Santa Barbara and its environs (defined as being within the First, Second or Third District of the county), with at least five concurrent years of residency or employment.

» Be available to travel throughout the greater Santa Barbara community.

» Be a recognized poet who meets the review criteria listed below.

Review Criteria

» A proven history of substantial publication of individual poems and/or books, including at least one work that is not self-published or by a vanity press.

» An established history of activity in the Santa Barbara literary community, e.g., readings, publications, public presentations and/or teaching.

» Critical acclaim as demonstrated by special honors, awards or other recognition.

Who May Nominate

Santa Barbara poet laureate nominations may come from any organization or individual. Self-nominations will not be accepted.

The nomination deadline is Feb. 22.

Click here or call 805.568.3990 for more information and nomination guidelines.

— Ginny Brush is executive director of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 