Seymour Lehrer Re-Elected to Music Academy Board

Seymour Lehrer, a former machinist turned local philanthropist, has been re-elected to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

Lehrer, whose new three-year term began Jan. 1, served on the board from 2000 to 2009.

Originally a tool and dye maker, Lehrer went on to found a metal goods manufacturing company with his wife, Shirley, in their native Los Angeles. The couple also later enjoyed success in industrial real estate. Today, their Lehrer Family Foundation supports 25 local groups, some of which have honored the Lehrers for their philanthropic and volunteer efforts.

Two years ago, the couple made a significant donation in support of ongoing programmatic and facility upgrades at the Music Academy. In recognition, the academy named the elegant entrance area in Hahn Hall “Lehrer Lobby,” and dedicated the 2009 Summer School and Festival to the couple.

The Lehrers previously helped fund the creation of Lehrer Studios at the Music Academy. Completed in 2006, that campus facility features 16 acoustically designed practice studios, remodeled restrooms and shower rooms for use by Academy Fellows.

“My wife and I derive great pleasure from supporting the Music Academy of the West, and particularly enjoy the company of Academy Fellows and watching them perform,” Lehrer said. “I am very pleased to have an opportunity once more to contribute to leadership deliberations at this wonderful institution.”

— Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.