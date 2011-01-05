Monday, April 2 , 2018, 5:36 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

South Coast’s Glen Phillips to ‘Sing Like Hell’ at Lobero

San Marcos alum will perform with Brett Dennen in a concert at 8 p.m. Friday

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | January 5, 2011 | 12:33 p.m.

The Sings Like Hell concert at 8 p.m. Friday at the Lobero Theatre was to have been a stop in the reunion tour of Grant Lee Buffalo — broken up in 1998, the band reunited in late 2010 and began to play a number of dates in December — but the band’s front man, Grant-Lee Phillips, hurt his Achilles tendon and the date had to be canceled.

Since they already had the hall booked, Sings Like Hell has come up with a highly satisfactory replacement — rising contemporary troubadour Brett Dennen and South Coast superstar Glen Phillips, of San Marcos High School and Toad the Wet Sprocket.

Dennen wears a distinctive headband around his long red hair and holds his guitar high on his chest as he plays, as if he were playing a ukelele.

He grew up in Northern California, steeped in that region’s environmental activism and dedication to human rights. He radiates a hippie-like naïveté, but this is belied by the sophistication of his guitar-playing and the tough coherence of his lyrics. He is the founder of the organization Love Speaks, which provides local activists and nonprofits with a venue.

I would not presume to instruct Santa Barbarans on the whys and wherefores of Phillips. He and his compañeros founded Toad the Wet Sprocket while they were still students at San Marcos High; Glen was 16, the others were 17. We all more or less grew up with them.

The band officially dissolved in 1998 — though they have continued to play together, off and on, ever since — and Phillips has had a very active solo career.

In December, Toad the Wet Sprocket released their first studio recording in 11 years, a holiday tune called “It Doesn’t Feel Like Christmas,” and the following message appeared on their Web site: “We’re that band that did ‘Walk on the Ocean,’ ‘All I Want,’ ‘Something’s Always Wrong’ and ‘Fall Down.’ The one with the weird name. We’re back from a long slumber, and look forward to saying hello some time. Keep in touch.”

You can bet we will.

Single tickets to this Sings Like Hell concert are $35 and are available at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido and 805.963.0761, or click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

