UCSB Arts & Lectures Hosts ‘An Afternoon with Bill Moyers’

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present An Afternoon with Bill Moyers at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23 at UCSB Campbell Hall.
One of the unique voices of his generation, Moyers has often been called the conscience of journalism because of his earnest curiosity, probing questions and ability to contextualize. His more than 30-year relationship with PBS has produced some of the most profound investigative and documentary-style journalism, including perceptive interviews with some of the world’s leading thinkers.
The recipient of more than 30 Emmy Awards will revisit the moments from his classic career — from Bill Moyers Journal to the recent documentary series Bill Moyers: On Faith and Reason — that helped set the standard for television journalism.
Admission to An Afternoon with Bill Moyers is $30 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with valid ID. For tickets or more information, click here or call 805.893.3535.
— Meghan Henry is a publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.