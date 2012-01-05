Accused Doctor’s Stepson Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges

When authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at the home of Dr. Julio Diaz, they discovered marijuana and an unregistered handgun in his stepson’s room and arrested the 27-year-old on the spot.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said the unemployed man, Jose Trinidad of Goleta, lived in the residence and was at the home when narcotic detectives arrived.

Authorities found about three-quarters of a pound of marijuana in glass jars, worth about $4,000, concentrated cannabis, $1,000 in cash and an unregistered Smith & Wesson 38-caliber revolver pistol with 77 rounds of ammunition.

“The investigation revealed that Trinidad had purchased the handgun from a friend and did not register it,” Duarte said.

The home, in the 400 block of Cannon Green Drive in Goleta, was searched when Drug Enforcement Administration agents and local authorities arrested Diaz, 63, on federal charges of distributing controlled substances related to his medical practice at 510 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Trinidad was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession for sale of marijuana and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. Bail was set at $150,000.

