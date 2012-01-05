City of Goleta Offering Free Emergency Response Training Beginning Jan. 12

Eight-week course is available to UCSB students and staff, and the Isla Vista community

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program is designed to help communities prepare for effective disaster response through training and planning. With training and information, individual and community groups can be prepared to serve as a crucial resource capable of performing many of the emergency functions needed in the immediate post-disaster period.

A free CERT training program is available now for UCSB students, staff, faculty and the Isla Vista community.

CERT training consists of the following classes:

» Disaster Preparedness: Instructs team members how to prepare themselves and their community for the various types of hazards that may occur.

» Fire Suppression: Covers fire chemistry, fire hazards and fire suppression strategies.

» Medical Operations Part I: Participants practice diagnosing and treating airway obstructions, bleeding and shock by using simple triage and rapid treatment techniques.

» Medical Operations, Part II: Covers evaluating patients, establishing a medical treatment area and performing basic first aid.

» Light Search and Rescue: Participants learn light search and rescue planning, techniques and rescuer safety.

» Team Organization and Disaster Psychology: Addresses CERT organization and management principles necessary for a CERT to operate successfully. Covers signs and symptoms that might be experienced by the disaster victim and worker.

» Terrorism and Homeland Defense: Dos and don’ts during a terrorist act and homeland defense tips.

This is an eight-week course taking place from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12, Jan. 19, Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16, Feb. 23 and March 1. Classes will be held in UCSB Environmental, Health and Safety, Building 565.

To register, contact Jim Caesar, UCSB emergency manager, at 805.450.1437 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta